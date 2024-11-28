Canada Post says it has missed delivering 10 million parcels as more than 55,000 workers continue their strike, just ahead of Black Friday. Talks over the weekend saw little progress, with Canada Post pushing for changes to its delivery model, while the union remains focused on protecting jobs and benefits.

One major issue is weekend parcel deliveries, which Canada Post views as a way to boost revenue following a $315-million loss last quarter. The federal government has appointed a special mediator to assist with negotiations, but no resolution is in sight as the busy holiday season looms.