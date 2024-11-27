The Town of Tofield is excited for their 11th annual Winterfest this weekend. The event kicks off on Friday, November 29th, and runs all day Saturday, November 30th. Assistant CAO for the Town Jeff Edwards says that this yearly affair continues to be a big celebration for the community, and is well loved by residents.

Activities kick off on Friday with 4H Bingo at the Tofield Community Hall at 7pm. Things start early on Saturday morning with breakfast with Santa at 8am. For a complete list of activities slated for the weekend, you can visit the Town of Tofield website or Facebook page.