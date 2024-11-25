A new survey from the Canadian Automobile Association shows drivers believe there’s a need for speed on our roads.

The Association reports 70 per cent of drivers say they’ve sped through a residential area at least once in the past year.

Fifty per cent say they regularly speed on highways, with 20 per cent saying they’re well over the speed limit most of the time.

And getting a ticket doesn’t seem to be much of a deterrent, with two-thirds of respondents saying they don’t believe they’ll be caught.

The survey also found that 68 per cent drove when they were too tired….and 54 per cent admit to using their cell phone while driving.