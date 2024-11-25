The Town of Vegreville would like to issue a few reminders when it comes to snow shoveling. Residents have 72 hours after a snowfall to clear any ice or snow from any sidewalk adjacent to the property that they may own or reside in. Residents also cannot clear snow or ice from their property onto the road, any drainage ditch, culvert, or catch basin, any private property that is not their own, or a location that restricts access to, visibility, or operation of a fire hydrant. For more important reminders and information, you can visit the Town website at vegreville.com.