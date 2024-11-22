WJS Canada is excited to announce the launch of a new Foster Care Program. The organization provides a variety of services designed for children and families throughout Alberta and BC. This initiative marks a significant milestone in WJS’s mission to support children and youth needing safe, supportive, and stable homes. The organization is proud announce the inclusion of Vegreville and area for this program. If you’re interested in learning more, please visit the WJS Canada website at wjscanada.com, or call 1-800-867-1987.