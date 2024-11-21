Subscribe to Local News

All Outdoor Rinks And Ice Surfaces In Town Deemed Unsafe At This Time

By Nikki Ritchot
Town Of Vegreville Sidewalk Logo. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff

The Town of Vegreville would like to advise residents that all outdoor rinks and ice surfaces are closed and deemed unsafe at this time. The Parks, Recreation, & Facilities Department regularly checks the ice conditions of the outdoor rinks and has determined they are unsafe until further notice. Please obey all signs and barricades warning of poor ice conditions. The Town will issue updates on Facebook and at vegreville.com when the outdoor rinks and surfaces are safe to use and open for the season.

