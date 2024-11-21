The Canadian Mental Health Association warns that access to mental health care is worsening across the country, even as more people need help. Their annual report reveals that 2.5 million Canadians can’t get the care they need because it’s either too expensive or too far away. Inflation is making things worse for families struggling to afford care. While hospital care and psychiatrist visits are covered by provincial health plans, most community-based mental health and addiction services are paid out of pocket or through private insurance. The Association is calling on Ottawa to update the Canada Health Act to include mental health care as part of universal health coverage.