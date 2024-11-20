Canada Post and the postal workers union made some progress Tuesday in talks with a special mediator, but major issues remain unresolved as the national strike continues into its fifth day. Canada Post spokesperson Jon Hamilton noted small steps forward on minor issues but said “a lot of ground” remains. Roughly 55,000 workers walked off the job last Friday, halting deliveries at the start of the holiday season. Key sticking points include wages, job security, and weekend parcel delivery. With both sides committed to ongoing discussions, they’re aiming to reach a collective agreement without arbitration.