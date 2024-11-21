Locally based organization Awaken Events is getting ready to host their holiday edition of the Vegreville Psychic Fair. Owner Carmen Rae Bruce says that she is very excited to see the Fair return to help ring in the holiday season.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 30th from 11am to 5pm at the Vegreville Centennial Library. Activities slated for the day include various readers and therapies on offer, a Psychic Development Workshop, and free Christmas edible craft decorating.

Food banks donations are welcome at the Fair. This event is family friendly and has free admission. For more information, you can send an email to info@awakenevents.ca, or text 780-362-1491. Don’t forget to check out Awaken Events on Facebook.