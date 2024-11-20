Country 106.5 would like to inform listeners that ATCO will be doing routine maintenance on our transmitter between 9am and 5pm on November 28th and 29th. We will be off air during those times while crews work. We will return to our regularly scheduled programming on November 30th. In the meantime, you can listen to us live online or catch up on local news, sports, and weather at myvegrevillenow.com. Please keep in mind that the Birthday Club and Trading Post will both take place on Facebook those two days. For any questions, please feel free to call us here at the Station at 780-632-6644.