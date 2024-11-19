The 2024 harvest season in the region has ended, with producers reporting lower-than-average yields due to a hot July that impacted crop performance. County of St. Paul’s Reeve says yields varied but were generally below expectations, even for later-maturing crops. Looking ahead, local producers remain hopeful for higher commodity prices to offset rising costs, as grain prices have made it tough to cover expenses. A snowy winter and good spring melt would help replenish water sources and improve land sustainability. Across Alberta, crop performance varied, with some areas faring better than others, according to Agriculture Minister RJ Sigurdson.