Alberta’s Health Minister says the province’s new hospital agency, Acute Care Alberta, will be up and running next spring—later than initially planned. Once operational, the agency will oversee hospitals currently managed by Alberta Health Services and Covenant Health, though these organizations will keep their staff and leadership. This change is part of the UCP government’s larger overhaul of Alberta Health Services. Health zones will also be reconfigured into seven “health corridors” based on travel patterns. The minister says the delay is to ensure a smooth setup and promises Albertans won’t experience disruptions in care during the transition.