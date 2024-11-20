Those looking for an artistic outlet this winter may do so with Vegreville based artist Deanna Miller and her local art studio, Deanna Miller Studios. Classes at the Studio are designed to guide students with techniques that help them create from a place of ease and joy. Artist, Owner, and Teacher Deanna Miller says that her classes are meant for adults at any skill level.

Classes are held once a month from 6 to 9pm, with the next one taking place on Wednesday, November 27th. Deanna Miller Studios is located above the Post Office here in Vegreville. Cost per class is $50 and all materials are provided. Folks may attend classes in person if they wish, or live from home via Zoom. For more information about Deanna Miller Studios, you can visit her website at deannamillerart.ca.