A company has proposed building a small modular reactor (SMR) in the MD of Bonnyville, aiming to bring nuclear power to the area. At the recent council meeting, representatives explained that, unlike traditional projects, they want to discuss potential locations with the community before making a site choice. The project could bring jobs and tax revenue, but also needs community support and collaboration with existing infrastructure to keep costs down. Council members raised questions about environmental impacts, costs, and safety, which the company says are addressed by modern reactor designs and strict risk management. An educational website will soon launch to answer more public questions. No final decisions were made by council.