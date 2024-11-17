The Vegreville Rangers started their weekend with a tough loss on Saturday night. Playing host to the Wainwright Bisons, things got off to a slow start. Bisons captain Lucas McClennon had the lone goal of the first, giving the visitors the early edge. Rangers captain Tysen Tomlinson responded early in the second, tying things up before penalty trouble came back to bite the home side. The Bisons scored three unanswered goals, two on the powerplay, to grab a 4-1 lead through 40 minutes. The Vegreville powerplay brought to the team back into it in the third, scoring twice early to pull within one. Wainwright’s Ryker Singer responded with another powerplay marker to restore a two-goal cushion before Carson Pewarchuk notched his 22nd on the season, making it 5-4. The Rangers had several chances at an equalizer but couldn’t find it late. The Bisons added an empty-netter to make it a 6-4 final. Ranger captain Tysen Tomlinson says it was a hard-luck loss but the team didn’t help themselves.

Tomlinson’s goal made it six straight games with a goal for the captain. He says while it’s a nice milestone, it’s not his focus.

The Rangers have little time to focus on the loss as they are right back in action Sunday afternoon. They play host to the Cold Lake Ice at 2:30 pm.