The Lac La Biche Festival of Trees is making its return to the Bold Centre from November 21st to 24th. All of the proceeds from this event will be going to non-profit organizations who enhance the lives of children and youth in our local communities. Attending the Festival is free with a donation of a non-perishable food item, new or gently used clothing, an unwrapped toy or stuffed animal, or a monetary contribution. For a complete list of activities set for the Festival, you can visit goeastofedmonton.com, or the Lac La Biche Festival of Trees Facebook page.