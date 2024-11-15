The Beaver County Community Adult Learning Program is hosting Digital Skills Classes for those looking to access more information about social media, email, video chat, and online safety. The classes will also teach how to use a laptop, tablet or phone. The program will run on Tuesdays from 12pm to 2pm at the Tofield Nature Centre starting November 19th until December 17th. Cost per session is $2, but if cost is a barrier, this fee can be waived. For more information or to register for these classes, you can call the CALP at 780-663-3732, or send an email to calp@beaver.ab.ca.