Locally owned and operated business SR Feed and Farm Supply is excited to have celebrated 2 years in the community of Vegreville this past October. The store features livestock feed, veterinary supplies for various livestock, including chickens, cows, horses, and pigs. There is also a recently added consignment section of the store, which offers western tack and clothing consignment.

Owner and operator of SR Feed and Farm Supply Sidney Haeberle says that it while it has been a busy summer for the store, they look forward to a jam packed winter season.

Anyone looking to stock up on supplies can visit their location at 5113 52 Avenue here in Vegreville. For more information, you can visit their website, or check out the SR Feed and Farm Supply Facebook page.