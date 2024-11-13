Agri-Trade celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

It will run starting today through Friday November 15th at Westerner Park in Red Deer.

David Fiddler, Senior Advisor to the Agri-Trade Equipment Exposition, always says it is the right show, at the right time, in the right location.

Fiddler estimates that there were fewer than 100 exhibitors in the first year of the Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, but now they have over 500 and they use every inch of the facility at Westerner Park plus a lot of the outdoor space as well.

According to Fiddler, Agri-Trade generates in excess of $300 million in ag equipment and services sales annually to the agricultural economy.

Purchase tickets and discover more information about this week’s big 40th anniversary show online at Agri-Trade.com.