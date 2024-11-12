Canada Post has received strike notices from the Canadian Union of Postal Workers, for both Urban and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units. The notices indicate that CUPW will be in a legal position to begin strike activity on November 15 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, unless an agreement is reached before then.

In the event CUPW initiates rotating strike activity, Canada Post intends to continue delivering for Canadians and Canadian businesses while working to reach negotiated agreements. However, the ongoing possibility of a labour disruption has been significantly eroding Canada Post’s volumes and escalating the negative financial impact on the company.

To keep to up to date on negotiations and a list of affected locations in the event of a strike, you can visit canadapost.ca/negotiations.