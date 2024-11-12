The beef cattle sector could be impacted by pending legislation.

According to Alberta Beef Producers, Bills C-282 and 293 are in the spotlight federally and at the provincial level Bill 28 is another to watch closely.

Mark Lyseng, ABP Government Relations and Policy Lead, says Bill C-282 looks to take supply management out of future trade negotiations but it is a fundamentally flawed policy that threatens the long-term sustainability of Canadian farmers and ranchers.

He adds, Bill C-293 is a pandemic prevention and preparedness bill. Lyseng notes that the overall goal of the bill is good, however it unfairly targets animal agriculture.

He emphasizes the fact that efforts continue to correct legislation that would adversely impact producers.

Lyseng highlights the fact that Bills C-282 and 293 have passed third reading in the House of Commons and currently are being considered in the Senate where amendments could be made before returning to the House.