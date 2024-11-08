Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsLocal NewsTown Of Vegreville Makes Plans For New Daycare Facility
Local News

Town Of Vegreville Makes Plans For New Daycare Facility

By Nikki Ritchot
Town of Vegreville Welcome Sign. (Photo by Nikki Ritchot, MyVegrevilleNow Staff)

The Town of Vegreville has finalized the sale of commercially zoned land at 4846 50 Avenue to Edmonton-based developer Build Bright Homes.

The planned development will feature three separate commercial buildings, including a retail space (yet to be leased), a drive-through franchise restaurant, and a daycare spanning over 7,000 square feet. This daycare will provide more than 100 additional childcare spaces for Vegreville, addressing a critical need in the community. For more information about this development, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website or Facebook page.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    Now playing play