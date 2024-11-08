The Town of Vegreville has finalized the sale of commercially zoned land at 4846 50 Avenue to Edmonton-based developer Build Bright Homes.

The planned development will feature three separate commercial buildings, including a retail space (yet to be leased), a drive-through franchise restaurant, and a daycare spanning over 7,000 square feet. This daycare will provide more than 100 additional childcare spaces for Vegreville, addressing a critical need in the community. For more information about this development, you can visit the Town of Vegreville website or Facebook page.