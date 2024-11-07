The Elk Island Public Schools First Nations, Métis, and Inuit Education Team will be hosting an evening called the Vegreville and Mundare Indigenous Family and Community Evening on November 20th at A.L. Horton Elementary School. The evening is meant to share knowledge and connection, with various learning activities scheduled. Soup and bannock will be available from 5 to 6pm, followed by art with Métis Knowledge Keeper Connie Kulhavy, and Giant Floor Map teachings from the Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada. The evening is free to attend and all are welcome, but pre-registration is required by November 18th. To register, please visit the A.L. Horton Elementary School Facebook page.