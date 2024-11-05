Food bank demand is soaring across Canada. Food Banks Canada’s latest report, HungerCount 2024, revealed a record 2 million visits in March—a 6% rise from last year and a massive 90% jump since 2019. Rising costs of food, housing, and transportation are hitting Canadians hard, with even middle-income earners now feeling the pinch. Local food banks are working to keep up, serving thousands of adults and children each month. Community events like the upcoming Christmas Food Drives are helping meet the need, thanks to strong support from the public.