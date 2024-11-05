During a roadside check in Bonnyville on October 29, RCMP found crystal meth, drug paraphernalia, over $500 in cash, and a homemade taser in an older pickup truck with a broken rear windshield. The traffic stop happened because of violations, including failing to signal. The driver, 40-year-old Kyle Rooks from Cold Lake, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking, possession of stolen property, and weapons offenses. He has been released and is set to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on November 5.