Smoky Lake RCMP Report Tragic Accident Along Highway 831

By Nikki Ritchot
RCMP Logo (Nikki Ritchot, myvegrevillenow.com staff)

Smoky Lake RCMP are reporting a tragic accident on November 1 along Highway 831, near the North Saskatchewan River Bridge south of Waskatenau. A pickup truck carrying two people lost control on an icy patch and collided with an oncoming semi-truck. Sadly, both people in the pickup—a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman—lost their lives at the scene. Traffic was affected for several hours, and RCMP extended their condolences, with Cst. Cory Riggs calling it a “profound loss” for the community. 

