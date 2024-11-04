October 31st marked the end of the wildfire season in Alberta. While the 2024 season was challenging, Alberta’s government was prepared to respond, with an additional 140 wildland firefighters, more air tankers, heavy equipment, and helicopters secured before the season began. As a result of this preparation, front-line crews were able to respond quickly and fight fires around the clock, containing about 85 percent of wildfires within 24 hours of detection. Although the season has officially ended, Alberta remains vigilant and ready to respond to any potential wildfires across the province. For more on this story, you can visit the Government of Alberta website at alberta.ca.