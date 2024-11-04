As Remembrance Day approaches, the Vegreville Legion is preparing to host their annual ceremony to honour the men and women of the armed forces who gave their lives in the line of duty. President and Poppy Chair for the Vegreville Legion Terry Kuzyk says the ceremony is open to all residents of the Town.

Kuzyk goes on to say that Remembrance Day continues to be an important event, highlighting the sacrifice that people have made, and a show of gratitude from all Canadians to the heroes of our armed forces.

The Vegreville Legion will be hosting their Remembrance Day Ceremony on November 11th at 11am at the Vegreville Social Centre. The Legion kindly asks that all attendees to the ceremony be seated by 10:45am.