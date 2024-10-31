Rural Alberta’s water and wastewater systems are aging and in need of major investment, according to a new report from the Rural Municipalities of Alberta (RMA). The report says that essential infrastructure, like water and stormwater lines, is in poor shape, with an average age over 50 years, and needs $2.96 billion in funding—money that rural communities don’t have. For example, in St. Paul County, many water pipes were installed in the 1960s and ’70s and are now failing. Without provincial help, officials like Deputy Reeve Maxine Fodness say communities may face tough choices, like raising taxes or taking out loans, which residents can’t afford.