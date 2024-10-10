St. Martin’s Catholic School Foundation is preparing to host their annual Harvest Ball Fundraiser this month. This year’s theme is a Tailgate Party, where folks can come dressed up in their favourite sports teams’ paraphernalia. Member of the SMCS Foundation Jocelyn Mouyios says the event is guaranteed to be a ton of fun with a fantastic supper, silent and live auctions, and the return of Edmonton based band The Ramifications.

Mouyios goes on to say that this annual fundraiser continues to be vital for St. Martin’s Catholic School, and that they are very excited to see this year’s proceeds go toward upgrading the school’s basketball court.

The 2024 Harvest Ball Tailgate Party will take place on Saturday, October 19th at the Vegreville Social Centre. The evening kicks off with cocktails at 6pm and supper at 7pm. Tickets must be purchased in advance by visiting the Vegreville Post Office, or by calling 780-361-7518. For more information, you can visit the St. Martin’s Catholic School Foundation and School Council Facebook page. The event is for adults aged 18 and older.