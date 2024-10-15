The Tofield Chamber of Commerce will be hosting their annual Trunk or Treat event once again on October 27th from 1pm to 3pm on Main Street. The event is open to children of all ages and is free to attend. The Tofield Agricultural Society is also hosting a Family Cash Bingo event on the same day at the Tofield Community Hall beginning at 3:30pm. The event is open to people of all ages and costumes are encouraged. For additional information on the festivities, you can visit the Town of Tofield Facebook page.