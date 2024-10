The Tofield and Area Health Foundation is hosting a 20th Anniversary Gala on October 26th at the Tofield Legion at 5pm. The evening will include a pasta supper, silent auction, and live music. Tickets are $30 and are available until October 21st. Tickets may be purchased at the Tofield Town Office, or the Ryley Village Office. For more information, please visit the Town of Tofield Facebook page.