The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce along with the Vegreville Agricultural Society are gearing up to host their 22nd Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale this November. General Manager for the Chamber Roxane Tannas says that they are now looking for local artisans and crafters to join the event.

Tannas goes on to say that the Sale is always a successful affair for the Chamber, and is a well loved holiday event for residents.

The Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale will take place on Saturday, November 16th from 10am to 4pm at the Vegreville Social Centre. This event has free admission, but donations for the Vegreville Food Bank and Christmas Bureau will be accepted. If you’re looking to become a vendor at the Sale or for more information, please call the Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce at 780-632-2771.