The Vegreville and District Chamber of Commerce along with the Vegreville Agricultural Society are preparing for their 22nd Annual Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale. The event will take place at the Vegreville Social Centre on November 16th from 10am to 4pm. Donations are also being accepted for the Vegreville Food Bank and Christmas Bureau at the event. For more information, you can call the Vegreville Chamber of Commerce at 780-632-2771, or visit their Facebook page.