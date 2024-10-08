The Viking and Beaver Family and Community Support Services is looking to get a jump start on the 2024 Christmas Hamper season. The organization provides hampers to individuals and families living in the communities of Kinsella, Viking, Bruce, and Holden. Registration to refer someone or participate in the Christmas Hamper Program is now open, and registrations will be accepted until December 9th. Early registration is appreciated. If you’d like to support the Program, financial donations, gifts, or non-perishable items may be dropped off at either the Viking or Holden FCSS offices. For more information, please visit the Viking and Beaver FCSS Facebook page.