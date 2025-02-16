Vegreville’s U18 Wranglers wrapped up their regular season over the weekend, including a tough 3-1 loss to Elk Point on Saturday night. The game was featured on The Ranch 106.5 as the final Dairy Queen Big League Broadcast of the season. Grayson Morrow had the

lone goal for Vegreville but that was all they could muster against a stifling Elk Point defence. Despite the loss, the weekend was a chance for the team to celebrate the growth they’ve seen over the season. Coach Brad Morrow says he’s proud of what they’ve been

able to accomplish, especially the group of graduating players.

The weekend also saw the beginning of the NEAJBHL playoffs with the Vegreville Rangers kicking off a best-of-seven series with Vermilion. It wasn’t the start to the series the Boys In Blue were looking for as they fell 4-1 in game one and 8-3 in game two on the road. The series now shifts to Vegreville for games three and four. Game three goes Wednesday night at 8:00 pm at the Wally Fedun Arena. You can catch that game on The Ranch 106.5.