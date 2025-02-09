Subscribe to Local News
U11-1 Wranglers Thump Drayton Valley

By Jeff Dyck
Wranglers win.
The Wranglers celebrate a big win on home ice. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com staff)

It was a dominant Saturday morning for the members of Vegreville’s U11-1 Wranglers hockey team. Hosting Drayton Valley for The Ranch 106.5’s latest Dairy Queen Big League Broadcast, the Wranglers came out flying and never let up. Leading 4-0 after the first, they rode the momentum to a 9-1 victory, improving their record to 15-1-4 on the season. Seven different Wranglers found the net in the win while netminder Alexander Wiebe stopped 18 of 19 shots in a steady performance. Afterward, Heath Bodnarchuk was named Player Of The Game, earning a free medium Blizzard from Dairy Queen in Vegreville. The final Dairy Queen Big League Broadcast of the season will be on Saturday, February 15th when the U18 Wranglers host Elk Point. You can catch that broadcast, starting at 6:00 pm, on The Ranch 106.5.

Wranglers celebrate a goal.
The Wranglers celebrate one of four first period goals.
Faceoff
Ryland Kosak (#15) readies for an offensive zone face-off.
Winner.
Heath Bodnarchuk is all smiles after winning Player Of The Game honours and a free Blizzard from Dairy Queen!
