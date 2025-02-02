The stars of Vegreville & District Minor Hockey were shining bright over the weekend. Dairy Queen Big League Broadcasts returned to The Ranch and the two local teams featured each picked up a win. On Friday night, the U15 squad downed Wainwright 6-4 while Sunday saw the U13 Girls edge out Irma 4-3. U15 coach Trevor Warawa says it was a great effort.

U13 blueliner Kealey Dumanski says they knew it was a big chance to move up the standings.

Our next Dairy Queen Big League Broadcast takes place this Saturday when the U11-1 team meets Drayton Valley. Puck drop is set for 10:30 am and you can catch every second right here on The Ranch, 106.5.