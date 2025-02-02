Subscribe to Local News

Wranglers Go 2-0 On Opening Weekend Of DQ Big League Broadcasts
Sports

Wranglers Go 2-0 On Opening Weekend Of DQ Big League Broadcasts

By Jeff Dyck
Wranglers celebrate win
The U13 Wranglers celebrate their big win over Irma. (Photos courtesy of Jeff Dyck, MyVegrevilleNow.com.)

The stars of Vegreville & District Minor Hockey were shining bright over the weekend. Dairy Queen Big League Broadcasts returned to The Ranch and the two local teams featured each picked up a win. On Friday night, the U15 squad downed Wainwright 6-4 while Sunday saw the U13 Girls edge out Irma 4-3. U15 coach Trevor Warawa says it was a great effort.

U13 blueliner Kealey Dumanski says they knew it was a big chance to move up the standings.

Our next Dairy Queen Big League Broadcast takes place this Saturday when the U11-1 team meets Drayton Valley. Puck drop is set for 10:30 am and you can catch every second right here on The Ranch, 106.5.

Wranglers celebrate win
The U15 Wranglers celebrate their win over Wainwright.
Wranglers celebrate goal
Brock McTavish celebrates one of two goals on Friday night.
Wranglers defender keeps pace
Annabelle Zacharkiw (#9) keeps pace with the puck carrier.
U15 winner
January 31 Player of the Game: Jace Leliuk
U13 winner
February 2 Player of the Game: Kealey Dumanski
