The Vegreville Legion would like to invite residents to a breakfast buffet they are hosting on Sunday, October 13th from 9am to 1pm. The event is open to people of all ages, with a cost of $15 per person aged 11 and older, $7 per child aged 6 to 10 years, and children under 6 years old eat for free. For more information, you can call the Legion at 780-632-3900, or visit their Facebook page.