October 6th to 12th marks Fire Prevention Week across Canada. The theme of this year’s campaign is Smoke Alarms: Make Them Work For You, and strives to highlight the importance of having functioning smoke alarms in the home. Vegreville Fire Services Fire Chief Gary Faas says that ensuring that home smoke alarms are working is critical in preventing fire related incidents.

Faas goes on to say that it is highly important for residents to install various smoke alarms throughout their homes.

He also mentions that it is critical for home owners to regularly test their alarms at least once a month, and replace smoke alarms that are over 10 years old to ensure they remain reliable.

For more information on Fire Prevention Week, you can visit the National Fire Protection Association website at nfpa.org.