Mundare, Alta. – On July 23, 2025, at 4:43 p.m., Vegreville RCMP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 16 at Highway 855, involving a pick-up and a semi truck. RCMP, Fire and EMS responded.

The 17-year-old female driver of the pick-up, a resident of Mundare, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the semi received minor injuries.

RCMP sends condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.