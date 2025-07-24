Earlier this month, Alberta and Ontario signed a pact to build new pipelines, rail lines and other energy and trade infrastructure. Yesterday, Saskatchewan signed onto the agreement.

Alberta premier Danielle Smith says teamwork can make a big difference.

The agreement calls for new pipelines to be built along a route that will connect western oil and gas to refineries in southern Ontario, as well as a new deep-sea port in James Bay.

It also calls for new rail lines to be built connecting Ontario’s Ring of Fire to western Canada.