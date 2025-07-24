Subscribe to Local News
Less than 1 min.read

Saskatchewan joins Alberta and Ontario in pact to build new pipelines

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Earlier this month, Alberta and Ontario signed a pact to build new pipelines, rail lines and other energy and trade infrastructure. Yesterday, Saskatchewan signed onto the agreement.

Alberta premier Danielle Smith says teamwork can make a big difference.

The agreement calls for new pipelines to be built along a route that will connect western oil and gas to refineries in southern Ontario, as well as a new deep-sea port in James Bay.

It also calls for new rail lines to be built connecting Ontario’s Ring of Fire to western Canada.

 

Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

