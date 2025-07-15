Subscribe to Local News
Listen Live
type here...
alt
Alberta Health Services Logo. (Taken from https://www.albertahealthservices.ca/)
Health Care
Less than 1 min.read

Alberta now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles

Nikki Ritchot
By Nikki Ritchot

Alberta is now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles. The province has more measles cases than the United States, with 1,314 cases since March. This surpasses the 1,288 cases in 39 states south of the border.

Thirty new cases were diagnosed in Alberta this past weekend.

Measles is highly contagious, with one infected person capable of spreading it to 18 people who may be unvaccinated. It spreads quickly through the air.

The comeback of the disease, with its characteristic red rash, is happening at a time of declining vaccination rates.

As of last year, 68.1 per cent of two-year-old Albertans were up to date with two doses of the measles vaccine.

While three people and two children have died in the States, there have been no deaths in Alberta to date.

Health experts remain concerned about the spread of measles at large public events.

If you think you may have measles or want to be tested, do not go to a clinic, health care facility, or hospital in person. Call first.

For details on immunization clinics, Albertans may call 1-844-944-3434 and the Healthline at 811.

More immunization information is available at albertahealthservices.ca.

Nikki Ritchot
Nikki Ritchot
Nikki joined the Country 106.5 team as a news reporter in September of 2023. In addition to writing news stories and voicing commercials, she also works for the radio station as a sales and marketing consultant. Nikki lives in Vegreville with her husband, Jeff Dyck, and her son, Gabriel.

ckvg Now playing play

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘Alberta Next’ panel holds its first public meeting today

Local News
Premier Danielle Smith's “Alberta Next” panel holds its first public meetings today, as it explores the problems the province has with the federal government, and what to do about them.

July 15, 2025

Trading Post
Trading Post listings for July 15, 2025

St. Paul Search and Rescue leads the way in drone technology for emergency response

Local News
St. Paul Search and Rescue is leading the way in Alberta when it comes to using drone technology for emergency response.

Alberta Open Farm Days returns this August

Local News
Alberta Open Farm Days is happening August 16th and 17th this year.

July 15, 2025 Bruce Stampede Association President Robbie Chomik

Vegreville and District Co-Op Community Connection
Vegreville Co-op Community Connection with Robbie Chomik
- Advertisement -

You may also like



In The News

ckvg Now playing play

The Ranch logo