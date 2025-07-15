Alberta is now the leading jurisdiction per capita in North America for measles. The province has more measles cases than the United States, with 1,314 cases since March. This surpasses the 1,288 cases in 39 states south of the border.

Thirty new cases were diagnosed in Alberta this past weekend.

Measles is highly contagious, with one infected person capable of spreading it to 18 people who may be unvaccinated. It spreads quickly through the air.

The comeback of the disease, with its characteristic red rash, is happening at a time of declining vaccination rates.

As of last year, 68.1 per cent of two-year-old Albertans were up to date with two doses of the measles vaccine.

While three people and two children have died in the States, there have been no deaths in Alberta to date.

Health experts remain concerned about the spread of measles at large public events.

If you think you may have measles or want to be tested, do not go to a clinic, health care facility, or hospital in person. Call first.

For details on immunization clinics, Albertans may call 1-844-944-3434 and the Healthline at 811.

More immunization information is available at albertahealthservices.ca.