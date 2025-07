Alberta Health Services is reporting another 27 cases of measles over the weekend.

That brings to 12-hundred and 17 the total number of diagnoses since the outbreak began in March.

The vast majority of cases have been found in unvaccinated individuals.

Two people are currently being treated in hospital.

So far, 90 people have required hospitalization and 15 had to be treated in intensive care.

Alberta has the highest per-capita measles infection rate in the country.