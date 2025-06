Lakeland College is making its mark across North America in interior design technology.

The College is receiving its 10th Excellence in Education award from the National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA).

Also, Rochelle Horne, the program’s lead, scored an Educator of the Year Honourable Mention.

The Vermilion campus hosts the two-year IDT diploma program.

The College was the first Canadian institution accredited by the NKBA in 1999 and a founding member.