The Brick is gearing up for their annual fundraising event Care To Share on Thursday, October 10th. Funds donated on the day go the Children’s Miracle Network, with the proceeds from the Vegreville location going to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. Manager for The Brick in Vegreville Angela Garreck says this is an event the company looks forward to every year, and is proud that the donations made at their location will help children in our local area.

Garreck goes on to say that the partnership between The Children’s Miracle Network and The Brick continues to be important all across the country, with millions of dollars raised over the past 10 years.

To donate to the Care To Share Event, you can visit The Brick here in Vegreville on October 10th. Donations may also be made online at thebrick.com.