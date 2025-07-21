The Canadian Union of Postal Workers is telling its 55-thousand members to reject what Canada Post has called it’s “final offer.”

A vote on the proposal, which begins today, was ordered by the Canada Industrial Relations Board last month, on orders from the federal government.

It contains pay increases of more than 13 per cent over four years, a signing bonus, and, most controversially, new part-time positions for weekend parcel delivery.

Union President Jan Simpson says approving the deal would be sending a signal to Canada Post that it can “steamroller” its workers in contract negotiations.

Canada Post says its losses have escalated to ten-million dollars a day, due to the constant threat of a strike.