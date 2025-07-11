Unions are warning the federal public service will be taking the brunt of the cuts Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to make in government spending.

Reports say Carney is carrying through with his election pledge by ordering all government departments to cut 7.5 per cent of their budget for the next fiscal year, 10 per cent the year after, and a further 15 per cent in the year after that.

The unions say their workers know where efficiencies can be found to save money, but they haven’t been consulted.

They argue such cuts could actually affect the nation-building projects and priorities that Carney wants to establish.