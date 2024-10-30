The Viking RCMP are encouraging everyone to stay safe this Halloween. As the day approaches, the RCMP are urging everyone to take extra precautions while out trick-or-treating to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all. A few tips the RCMP recommend are to check your child’s candy for any signs of tampering or unwrapped items before they eat it, ensure costumes are bright and visible, consider carrying a flashlight or glowstick to ensure visibility, and only visit well lit homes that are welcoming trick-or-treaters. The Viking RCMP wishes everyone a safe and happy Halloween.