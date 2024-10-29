Subscribe to Local News

Man Wanted For Serious Crimes Arrested At Rural Home

By Nikki Ritchot
A man wanted for serious crimes, including kidnapping and aggravated assault, was arrested on October 22 at a rural home. The RCMP from Bonnyville and St. Paul worked together to catch 38-year-old Nathan Waskewitch, who was found after a week-long search. He’s connected to a home invasion and kidnapping in Bonnyville. Police also found a stolen car and other items at the scene. Waskewitch faces several charges and will be in court on November 5. He also has charges from a different incident in September. 

